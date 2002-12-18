CBS Productions promotes two
Brian Banks and Michael Azzolino have been promoted at CBS Productions, the
studio said Wednesday.
Banks becomes vice president of comedy series, while Azzolino moves up to
director of drama series, executive VP Maria Crenna said.
Banks joined CBS Productions in August 1997, and he had been director of comedy
series since 1999. He has been involved with CBS and UPN comedies The
King of Queens, Yes, Dear, Still Standing and Half
and Half, as well as developing midseason shows Charlie Lawrence
with Nathan Lane, Abby with Sydney Poitier and other new comedies.
Azzolino becomes director of drama series. Besides developing new shows, he
works on CBS shows The Agency, The District, Judging Amy
and Touched by an Angel.
Azzolino joined CBS in 2001 as a manager of drama series after working as an
assistant in The WB Television Network's programming department since 1998.
