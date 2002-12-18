CBS Productions promotes two

Brian Banks and Michael Azzolino have been promoted at CBS Productions, the

studio said Wednesday.

Banks becomes vice president of comedy series, while Azzolino moves up to

director of drama series, executive VP Maria Crenna said.

Banks joined CBS Productions in August 1997, and he had been director of comedy

series since 1999. He has been involved with CBS and UPN comedies The

King of Queens, Yes, Dear, Still Standing and Half

and Half, as well as developing midseason shows Charlie Lawrence

with Nathan Lane, Abby with Sydney Poitier and other new comedies.

Azzolino becomes director of drama series. Besides developing new shows, he

works on CBS shows The Agency, The District, Judging Amy

and Touched by an Angel.

Azzolino joined CBS in 2001 as a manager of drama series after working as an

assistant in The WB Television Network's programming department since 1998.