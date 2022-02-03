CBS Premieres Celeb Survival Show ‘Beyond the Edge’ in March

CBS will debut new competition series Beyond the Edge, which sees nine celebrities trying to survive in the jungles of Panama, March 16. Singer Lauren Alaina, former NFL star Ray Lewis and supermodel Paulina Porizkova are among the nine.

Showtime sports announcer Mauro Ranallo hosts.

For two weeks, the celebrities will contend with torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife. For each day they last, and every adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head to head in one final adventure.

Country singer Craig Morgan, former NBA star Metta World Peace, NFL legend Mike Singletary, actress Jodie Sweetin, former Bachelor Colton Underwood and Real Housewives star Eboni K. Williams round out the cast.

“Beyond the Edge is the most extreme celebrity format ever attempted,” said executive producer Greg Goldman. “The day before we started principal photography, all of the producers looked at each other with the sinking feeling that this celebrity cast might see where they were living for up to two weeks–the harsh jungles of Panama–and just bolt. To the contrary, we were amazed by how these icons pushed themselves to their breaking points, showing incredible mental fortitude and physical tenacity. And all for an incredible cause: to raise money for charities that are near and dear to their hearts.”

CBS announced the show during the season premiere of Celebrity Big Brother February 2.

The show comes from the producers of Naked and Afraid.

David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Jay Bienstock and Greg Goldman are executive producers for Buster Productions in association with Renegade. ■