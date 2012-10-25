CBS' Poltrack: Ad-Insertion VOD System Could Be an Advertiser Solution to DVR Viewing

CBS chief research officer Dave Poltrack says a video-on-demand

system-where commercials could be replaced every three days, and the ads

could not be fast-forwarded through-is a long-term solution that could work for

both the networks and advertisers as an alternative to DVR viewing.





One of the most active and outspoken TV network research

execs, Poltrack also believes that word-of-mouth conversations by viewers on

specific TV shows can be of great importance to advertisers, and the jump in

DVR viewing of programming during the first three weeks of the new broadcast

season might just be a result of viewers wanting to sample as many shows as

possible early on.





Poltrack sat down to discuss these and other issues about

the industry, along with some specifics about CBS.



Through the first

three weeks of the new broadcast TV season, the amount of delayed viewing via

DVR rose dramatically and has drawn concern from advertisers who believe their

commercials are likely being fast-forwarded through in time-shifted mode. As a

broadcast network research exec, why do you think DVR viewing has risen as much

as 40% in delayed mode for some shows?

This is a concern and we are monitoring it. Right now, we are thinking that

all the delayed viewing could be because viewers are recording many shows

during the first few weeks to sample, and DVRs are overloaded. We are watching

to see if, as time goes by, and viewers get to watch these shows over a period

of a few weeks, whether they will settle into a more traditional pattern of

watching more shows live.



If this turns into

a longer-term or permanent pattern, even with C3, which gives advertisers

credit for commercials actually watched in delayed viewing over a three-day

period, commercial viewing could go down significantly. What is the long-term

solution to that?

A video-on-demand platform that does not allow fast-forwarding through

commercials and which would also allow commercial insertion for new advertisers

after three days would be a solution. Research has shown that viewers look more

favorably at a VOD system that is free but ad-supported where they can't

fast-forward through commercials, rather than a per-per-view-type model.



How would a VOD

system like this work for advertisers?

Right now, many of the network shows offered via VOD on cable systems have

ads in them, which cannot be skipped through. Many contain the same commercials

that appear in the live versions of the programs. Nielsen is able to capture

that commercial viewing data and so the networks can get full credit for that

viewership over a three-day period. After three days we can then remove the

original commercials and replace them with new ones and start the process over

again. This would be better for both the networks and advertisers than DVR

playback. Support for this model seems to be gaining momentum.



At what point can

it become a mainstream way to sell advertising that can be captured via delayed-viewing

mode?

Well, right now, the cable systems still aren't where they need to be for

smooth ad insertion capabilities. But in the long-term, there is greater

potential for advertisers with a system like this versus DVR playback viewing

by consumers.



CBS recently

announced a partnership with the Keller Fay Group, which measures word-of-mouth

conversations. How is that playing into your ad selling?

Word-of-mouth is a critical component of how consumers make their buying

decisions and as broad as most think social conversations are online, they make

up only 10% of all word-of-mouth conversations. Keller Fay has a system to

measure the other 90%. We gave them our audience segmentation information,

which is based on more than just the traditional age demographics used to

measure TV viewing. Merging this data together, we can now tell advertisers

about what consumers who are watching each of our shows are

interested in and what they're talking about. It offers insight into which

shows are generating conversations about ad categories or specific ads or

products. It can help advertisers focus their ad buys better. We have that data

for our returning shows and now we will do it for our new fall shows.



Some have said the

Nielsen sample for measuring TV viewing is too small to be representative of

the entire country and needs to be expanded. How do you feel about that?

Doubling the Nielsen sample for pure TV viewing measurement at this point

is not productive and it's not where Nielsen's investment should be. If you

double the number of the Nielsen household sample just to measure TV

viewership, it will not only be very expensive to do, but there will be no

improvement in the viewing data. The current Nielsen measurement system for TV

viewing is still the gold standard. It is very well controlled and very well

managed and very accurate. However, if the data is not used correctly it can

become inaccurate. If you want to see which network has the most viewers, it is

very accurate. Where it can lead to invalid conclusions is where advertisers

try to buy demo groups within cable that have tiny .2 or .3 ratings in local

markets and try to differentiate one network from another. In that case you do

need broader sample bases, yet some advertisers and agencies make buys this

way.



So you are not one

of those who are critical of Nielsen?

Nielsen is taking the right approach toward a number of new initiatives.

The one thing the industry needs to do is to work with Nielsen to move its TV

measurement system outside of the home. Right now Nielsen measures TV viewing

just inside the home while more and more people are viewing TV from outside the

home on various devices.



What's your view on

the information that the growing number of cross-platform measurement services is

offering?

Most of these services are just giving us reach extension information. You

don't just want to know if you are expanding your TV viewing reach. You want to

know if there is an increase in responsiveness to the advertising

online. To attempt to have one measurement that combines ratings across

platforms is a good first step, but we eventually need more return on

investment information. Another question is if one platform comes up way better

than another, does it make sense to sell with combined ratings or just sell

them separately? If ratings data for linear TV and online viewing are going to

be combined just to reduce the CPMs of online buys, then it's not a good thing.



What's happening at

your Television City Research Center in Las Vegas these days?

When we first opened it, about 99% of what we did there was program testing

through focus groups. Now about two-thirds of what we do there is specific

program-related and the other one-third focuses on more tech-related

and distribution stuff like VOD, mobile phones, tablets and second-screen

experiences. And we are working more with both media agencies and some

advertisers individually on projects there.



CBS

canceled freshman series Made

in Jersey after just a few weeks and the

new Monday night sitcom Partners is

struggling within an otherwise successful comedy block. How did Partners do in its focus group testing and how long

will it stay on if it continues to struggle?

Well, I can't speak for the entertainment

division on what decision they will make concerning the show, but I can tell

you that Partners is a work in

progress and we are still tweaking it and hoping it can find its audience. In

our testing, we found Partners had a

more responsive younger audience than the other comedies on that night, which

skew a bit older. Unfortunately, it is going after the same audience that [NBC's]

The Voice is targeting in the time

period, so we are trying to be patient and find ways to get the sampling up. How I Met Your Mother started off slow

for us similar to Partners but we

promoted it via the Internet and we started to motivate the 18-34 audience to

watch. As you know, that series' audience grew very nicely. With Made in Jersey, it did very well

initially and feedback was good. But it started to slip and Friday night is a

night we have been winning for several years and we want to stay on top on the

night. We felt bringing back Undercover

Boss at 8 could do better than Made

in Jersey so we brought it back early to lead off the night.