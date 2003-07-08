CBS picks up Century City

As expected, CBS has ordered nine episodes of Universal’s Century City

for midseason.

With Becker back on the schedule, Century City joins sitcom

The Stones on CBS' midseason bench.

The show is a drama set in a law firm in 2053, with an ensemble cast

comprised of Hector Elizondo, Nestor Carbonell, Viola Davis, Eric Schaeffer,

Ioan Gruffudd and Kristin Lehman.

Paul Attanasio, Ed Zuckerman and Katie Jacobs are executive producers for

Heel and Toe Films in association with Universal Network Television.