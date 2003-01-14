CBS is people's choice
The votes are in and the people selected CBS powerhouses CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI:
Miami and Survivor: Thailand as their favorite shows, along with NBC's
Friends and ABC's 8 Simples Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter.
Winners were announced Sunday night at the 29th Annual People's
Choice Awards, broadcast on CBS.
Friends' Jennifer Anniston, who showed up to the Pasadena Civic
Auditorium with a broken foot, was selected favorite female television
performer, while Everybody Loves Raymond's Ray Romano proved again that
everybody does love him, winning for favorite male television performer.
Friends took home favorite comedy, while CSI was
voted favorite dramatic series and CSI: Miami favorite new dramatic
series.
8 Simple Rules, starring
John Ritter, won for best new comedy.
Survivor: Thailand, the granddaddy of primetime reality programs,
won favorite reality-based TV program.
And NBC's Days of Our Lives -- the longest-running drama in the history
of NBC. at 37 seasons -- won for favorite daytime dramatic series.
