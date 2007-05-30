CBS Pays $280M For Online Music Site Last.fm

CBS continues to invest in online properties as it looks to drill deeper into a space increasingly popular with its traditional advertising and viewer base.



The company ponied up $280 million for music-based social networking/Internet radio site, Last.fm. The site claims 15 million active users in 200 countires, many of them the younger audience that older-skewing CBS is looking to court.

CBS has also been raising its music profile, re-launching the

CBS Records

label with an online focus, hiring a

music industry exec

to integrate more music in prime time, and even slating a new musical drama for the fall.



Founders Felix Miller, Martin Stiksel and Richard Jones will continue to run the site.



The move comes just a week after CBS bought financial news site

Wallstrip.com