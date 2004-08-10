CBS, Paramount Merge International Units

Under the new leadership of Leslie Moonves, co-president and co-chief operating officer of Viacom Inc., CBS Broadcast International and Paramount International Television will be merged into one entity renamed CBS Paramount International Television.

Armando Nunez, formerly president of CBI, will head the new division. Gary Marenzi, who headed Paramount International Television since 1997, is leaving the company.

Viacom’s two syndication companies--King World Productions and Paramount Domestic Television--will remain separate and independent, according to Moonves.

In his new post, Nunez will oversee all international distribution, sales and marketing for Viacom’s network and syndicated programming, Paramount’s feature films, and the combined CBS and Paramount television libraries on all platforms, including free over-the-air TV, cable and satellite services. Nunez will report to both Roger King, chief executive officer of CBS Enterprises and King World Productions, and Joel Berman, president of Paramount Worldwide Television Distribution.