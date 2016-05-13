CBS Orders ‘Training Day,’ ‘MacGyver,’ Matt LeBlanc’s ‘Man With a Plan’

CBS has ordered a bunch of series for 2016-2017 in advance of its upfront announcements. Series include reimaginings of the film Training Day and TV series MacGyver and a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw.

Training Day is from Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Fuqua Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. The LAPD series picks up 15 years after the feature film of the same name left off. Executive producers are Bruckheimer, Antoine Fuqua, Jonathan Littman, Will Beall, Barry Schindel and Danny Cannon.

Bill Paxton is in the cast.

Drama Bull, inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, comes from Paul Attanasio, Dr. Phillip C. McGraw (Stage 29 Productions), Steven Spielberg (Amblin Television), Justin Falvey & Darryl Frank (Amblin Television) and Jay McGraw (Stage 29 Productions). Rodrigo Garcia is executive producer and director.

CBS Television Studios is producing Bull.

Pure Genius is the working title for the former Bunker Hill project, from Jason Katims, Michelle Lee and David Semel. From Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios, the drama follows a young Silicon Valley titan who starts a hospital with a cutting edge approach to medicine.

MacGyver, from CBS Television Studios in association with Lionsgate, counts Peter Lenkov, Henry Winkler, Lee Zlotoff, James Wan, Michael Clear and David Von Ancken in its exec producer ranks. Deemed “a reimagining” of the television series of the same name, it follows a 20-something MacGyver as he creates a clandestine organization where he uses his knack for solving problems in unconventional ways to help prevent disasters.

Lucas Till plays MacGyver.

On the comedy front, Man With a Plan, formerly the Untitled Filgos Project/I’m Not Your Friend, is a multi-camera with Jeff & Jackie Filgo, Matt LeBlanc, Michael Rotenberg and Troy Zien producing, and James Burrows directing. From CBS Television Studios, it depicts a contractor (LeBlanc) whose wife goes back to work, starts spending more time with his kids and discovers his little angels are maniacs.

The Great Indoors features Joel McHale as an adventure reporter who becomes the boss to a group of millennials in the digital department of his magazine. The multi-camera comedy comes from Mike Gibbons and Chris Harris.

CBS Television Studios is producing.