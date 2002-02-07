CBS News won't renew Marin

CBS News has notified Carol Marin that her contract, which runs out in July,

will not be renewed.

'It was an unusual contract to begin with,' Marin said, noting that she and

her producers remained in Chicago while 60 Minutes II was based in New

York.

As the show established itself, 'there was less and less need for us,' Marin

said.

CBS said it is looking at other possibilities for Marin, who added that she

plans to stay with her team of producers, Don Mosely and Susan Evans.

'It's television,' said Marin, an award-winning journalist whose career

changes sometimes receive industrywide attention.

Marin bolted from WMAQ-TV in 1997 over Jerry Springer commentaries, and she

anchored an unusually serious newscast for ratings-challenged WBBM-TV, which

received critical acclaim and much attention from journalists but did not build

a large audience in the months it was on the air.

Asked if she'd return to local TV, she commented, 'I still love local news.

Anything is possible.'