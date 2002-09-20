CBS news raids continue
In New York, WNBC(TV) News managing editor Phil O'Brien became assistant
news director at WCBS-TV.
Michelle Murray, who had been assistant news director, became senior manager
of news.
Also, WNBC sales manager Jerry McGowan moved over to the same job at WCBS.
And in Chicago, Todd Woolman left ABC-owned WLS-TV, where has been
executive producer for the 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts, to become assistant news
director at CBS-owned WBBM-TV.
