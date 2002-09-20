CBS news raids continue

In New York, WNBC(TV) News managing editor Phil O'Brien became assistant

news director at WCBS-TV.

Michelle Murray, who had been assistant news director, became senior manager

of news.

Also, WNBC sales manager Jerry McGowan moved over to the same job at WCBS.

And in Chicago, Todd Woolman left ABC-owned WLS-TV, where has been

executive producer for the 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts, to become assistant news

director at CBS-owned WBBM-TV.