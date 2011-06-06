CBS News Promotes Two Communications Executives
CBS News has promoted Sonya McNair to senior vice
president, communications and Kelli Raftery to vice president,
communications, CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager and Executive Vice President and
Chief Communications Officer Gil Schwartz announced Monday.
McNair, who most recently served as VP of communications, will continue to oversee all media and talent
relations and public affairs for CBS News. In addition to day-to-day publicity,
she will lead communications for CBS Radio News, CBSNews.com and the CBS News
Polling & Survey Unit.
As the new VP of communications, Raftery will work under
McNair on communications objectives throughout CBS News. She most recently
served as director of communications for CBS Entertainment, as well as the lead
publicist for CBS' daytime show The Talk.
"I'm very pleased to solidify our new, dynamic communications
team at CBS News," said Fager. "Sonya is a very strong leader
who also possesses a keen understanding of the overall news business. I
know that David Rhodes and I will keep Sonya and her team plenty busy with all
of the activity in front of us."
