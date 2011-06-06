CBS News Promotes Two Communications Executives

CBS News has promoted Sonya McNair to senior vice

president, communications and Kelli Raftery to vice president,

communications, CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager and Executive Vice President and

Chief Communications Officer Gil Schwartz announced Monday.

McNair, who most recently served as VP of communications, will continue to oversee all media and talent

relations and public affairs for CBS News. In addition to day-to-day publicity,

she will lead communications for CBS Radio News, CBSNews.com and the CBS News

Polling & Survey Unit.

As the new VP of communications, Raftery will work under

McNair on communications objectives throughout CBS News. She most recently

served as director of communications for CBS Entertainment, as well as the lead

publicist for CBS' daytime show The Talk.

"I'm very pleased to solidify our new, dynamic communications

team at CBS News," said Fager. "Sonya is a very strong leader

who also possesses a keen understanding of the overall news business. I

know that David Rhodes and I will keep Sonya and her team plenty busy with all

of the activity in front of us."