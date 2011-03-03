CBS News Promotes Ciprian-Matthews To VP, News
CBS News has promoted Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews to VP of news.
She was previously CBS News' foreign editor. As VP, she will
coordinate both foreign and domestic daily news coverage.
"I'm thrilled to have Ingrid in this important role
coordinating our coverage," said CBS News President David Rhodes, in
making the announcement. "When I joined the organization just last
month, Ingrid immediately impressed me as someone who could be a leader in our
newsroom."
Ciprian-Matthews first joined CBS News in 1993 as senior
producer for live segments on CBS This
Morning. She has also served as senior broadcast producer for the CBS Evening News, senior producer for
foreign coverage and deputy bureau chief of the London bureau.
