CBS News Promotes Ciprian-Matthews To VP, News

CBS News has promoted Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews to VP of news.

She was previously CBS News' foreign editor. As VP, she will

coordinate both foreign and domestic daily news coverage.

"I'm thrilled to have Ingrid in this important role

coordinating our coverage," said CBS News President David Rhodes, in

making the announcement. "When I joined the organization just last

month, Ingrid immediately impressed me as someone who could be a leader in our

newsroom."

Ciprian-Matthews first joined CBS News in 1993 as senior

producer for live segments on CBS This

Morning. She has also served as senior broadcast producer for the CBS Evening News, senior producer for

foreign coverage and deputy bureau chief of the London bureau.