CBS News Names Sonya McNair VP, Communications

CBS News has hired Sonya McNair as VP of communications.

She reports to Jeff Ballabon, senior VP, communications, who joined the network back in February, replacing Sandy Genelius, but with expanded duties. The hire is part of a departmental restructuring.

McNair, who comes to the network from director of public relations for the New Yorker, will oversee communications strategy for various CBS News broadcasts. She has been a consultant to the news division since March.

McNair's resume includes VP of corporate communications for Essence and VP of publicity and corporate communications for Fox Broadcasting, as well as stints with Channel One and a 16-year run at ABC News, including director of media relations.