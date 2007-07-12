CBS News Names Isham DC Bureau Chief

CBS has hired veteran ABC News journalist Christopher Isham to head up the Washington DC Bureau.





Isham, who has been chief of investigative projects for ABC News, will join CBS on September 4.

Isham replaces Janet Leissner, VP and bureau chief since August 1998, who is retiring after 23 years with CBS. She joined the network in 1984 as a Washington producer for the CBS Evening News.

ABC's investigative unit has won a raft of awards-- including Emmys, Columbia DuPont Awards and a Peabody--and is credited with breaking numerous stories, including the Mark Foley scandal on its online "Blotter" site on ABCNews.com.