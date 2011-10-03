CBS News Names Clarissa Ward Foreign Correspondent

Clarissa Ward has been named CBS News Foreign

Correspondent, Jeff Fager, chairman, CBS News and 60 Minutes executive producer and David Rhodes, president, CBS News,

announced Monday.

Ward will first have an extensive assignment in

Afghanistan before moving to London to cover international stories. Beginning

in December, she will report for CBS News broadcasts and platforms across the division,

including 60 Minutes.

"Clarissa is a

terrific reporter with extensive international experience," said Fager.

"She will be a huge asset at a time when we are increasing our international

coverage at CBS News."

Ward most recently served as the Asia correspondent for

ABC News and was based in Beijing. She has also spent time in Afghanistan, and

served as ABC News' Moscow Correspondent during the 2007 Russian presidential

election.

Prior to ABC News, Ward was a correspondent with Fox News

Channel in Beirut and Baghdad.