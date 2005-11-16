CBS News' McGinnis Exits

Marcy McGinnis, the head of news gathering at CBS News, is exiting the network Nov. 18 to make room for new CBS News President Sean McManus to bring in his own no. 2 executive.

In a note to CBS News staffers, McGinnis said it was "time for a changing of the guard at CBS News" and that McManus told her last week he wanted to appoint his own deputy, "a decision I understand," McGinnis said.

With her departure, CBS News has completely turned over its top executive ranks. Former News President Andrew Heyward recently departed and former prime time news chief Betsy West was asked to resign after the investigation into the ill-fated 60 Minutes report on President Bush's service in the Texas Air National Guard.

McGinnis has been at CBS News for 35 years, starting as a secretary and climbing to head the network's London bureau. While stationed in London, she spearheaded the network's effort to build an international affiliate service, which is now called CBS NewsPath. She has been senior VP of newsgathering since June 2001.

In his own note, McManus, who also heads CBS Sports, praised McGinnis for her contributions and leadership. "Marcy has guided our worldwide newsgathering operation through some of the most complicated and challenging events of our lifetimes, from 9/11 to the Iraq war to Hurricane Katrina. As all of you know, events like those test the strength, resourcefulness and professional skills of every individual involved. Marcy led the way, and CBS News' exceptional coverage of those and other events is proof of that," he said.