CBS News Hires NBC Exec

Incoming CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric is bringing a longtime NBC producer with her to her new network. CBS News Friday tapped Bob Peterson to be creative director, managing the presentation of CBS newscasts. Peterson will work intimately on Couric's show with director Eric Shapiro, the network said.



Petersen joins CBS after nine years as a producer and editor for NBC. He worked mostly on Couric's primetime specials, as well as Dateline and Today. He also produced and edited sports events, including 15 Super Bowls and 10 Kentucky Derbys. In 1999, Peterson won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Instant Coverage of a News Story for reports on the Columbine tragedy.