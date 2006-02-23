CBS News Heading to New Orleans

CBS News will air its evening-news broadcast and The Early Show from New Orleans at the six-month mark of Hurricane Katrina. The devastating storm hit the Gulf Coast Aug. 29.

The CBS Evening News With Bob Schieffer will be broadcast from New Orleans on Feb. 27 and 28; The Early Show will originate from the Katrina-ravaged city on Feb. 28. Additionally, Early Show’s anchor Dave Price will report from New Orleans Feb. 27.

Both the Evening News and Early Show broadcasts will focus on the rebuilding of New Orleans. This year’s Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans falls on Feb. 28, so reports will also focus on how the storm's aftermath has impacted the massive celebration.