CBS News' Dozier Moving To AP
CBS News correspondent Kimberly Dozier is joining the
Associated Press as an intelligence reporter late next month, according to a
memo from AP Washington Bureau Chief Ron Fournier.
She will work as part of Steve Braun's terror investigation
team and with AP reporters around the world.
Dozier served as a Middle East correspondent for CBS News,
reporting from Israel
and other hot spots in the region. She
covered the war in Afghanistan,
the hunt for Osama bin Laden and the Iraq War from 2003 until 2006, when she
was injured in a car bombing. Since
then, Dozier has covered the White House, Pentagon and national security for
CBS' Washington Bureau.
Before her work in Washington
and the Middle East, Dozier was a London
bureau chief and chief European correspondent for CBS Radio News. In the 1990s, she anchored World Update for BBC Radio's World
Service. She also lived in Cairo and reported as a
freelancer for The Washington Post and
The San Francisco Chronicle, among
other publications.
