CBS News' Dozier Moving To AP

CBS News correspondent Kimberly Dozier is joining the

Associated Press as an intelligence reporter late next month, according to a

memo from AP Washington Bureau Chief Ron Fournier.

She will work as part of Steve Braun's terror investigation

team and with AP reporters around the world.

Dozier served as a Middle East correspondent for CBS News,

reporting from Israel

and other hot spots in the region. She

covered the war in Afghanistan,

the hunt for Osama bin Laden and the Iraq War from 2003 until 2006, when she

was injured in a car bombing. Since

then, Dozier has covered the White House, Pentagon and national security for

CBS' Washington Bureau.

Before her work in Washington

and the Middle East, Dozier was a London

bureau chief and chief European correspondent for CBS Radio News. In the 1990s, she anchored World Update for BBC Radio's World

Service. She also lived in Cairo and reported as a

freelancer for The Washington Post and

The San Francisco Chronicle, among

other publications.