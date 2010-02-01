CBS News Division Hit With Layoffs

The news division at CBS was hit with layoffs Monday (Feb.

1), according to sources there.

The company began informing employees Friday (Jan. 29) and

notifications continued into Monday.

The cuts will further eliminate news gathering costs and

will be felt at broadcast headquarters in New York

but also at the 150-person Washington

bureau, according to those familiar with the discussions. Most CBS News

programs will end up losing some staff including 60 Minutes, which has largely been spared the axe that has

periodically fallen on other programs and departments. The total number of

layoffs is expected to come in under 100 or less than 7% of the news division.

CBS News declined to comment.

CBS News' foreign bureaus underwent downsizing in 2008. And

last year the network signed a deal with foreign news gathering web site

GlobalPost that gives CBS News a footprint in 50 countries via the independent

sites' army of correspondents.

The news comes as another grim marker for media companies

struggling to cut costs and reinvent themselves as leaner and more efficient

while not undercutting their mission as news organizations.

Layoffs and restructuring have occurred at all

three broadcast news divisions over the past few years. And the recession

has only exacerbated the belt-tightening.

Last week ABCNews laid off 31 people in broadcast operations and engineering. BOE plans

to eliminate more jobs later this year, bringing the total reduction in staff

to about 70 positions. Some of those cuts will involve union positions.

"We are in a new paradigm," said one veteran producer. "We

can't do business as we have done it. Everybody gets that."