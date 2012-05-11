CBSNews Adds Manuel Bojorquez as a Correspondent
CBS News Friday
named Manuel Bojorquez as a contributor, to be based out of the network's
Dallas bureau.
Bojorquez will
provide general reports across all CBS News platforms. Bojorquez comes from WSB
Atlanta, where he was a general assignment reporter.
The network also
added M. Sanjayan, lead scientist for The Nature Conservatory, as a science and
environmental contributor. Sanjayan will contribute to CBS News broadcasts,
including CBS This Morning and CBS Evening News With Scott Pelley.
