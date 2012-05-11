CBSNews Adds Manuel Bojorquez as a Correspondent

CBS News Friday

named Manuel Bojorquez as a contributor, to be based out of the network's

Dallas bureau.

Bojorquez will

provide general reports across all CBS News platforms. Bojorquez comes from WSB

Atlanta, where he was a general assignment reporter.

The network also

added M. Sanjayan, lead scientist for The Nature Conservatory, as a science and

environmental contributor. Sanjayan will contribute to CBS News broadcasts,

including CBS This Morning and CBS Evening News With Scott Pelley.