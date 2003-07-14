CBS, NBC tie for Sunday

CBS and NBC tied in the household-ratings race Sunday night, while CBS --

with 60 Minutes, Becker and the movie Zorro -- had a slight edge in

total audience (about 200,000 viewers).

NBC was first among viewers 18-49 and 25-54 with Dateline, Law

& Order and Crime & Punishment.

Fox was first among adults 18-34 (and second with adults 18-49) with

Futurama, King of the Hill, The Simpsons, the premiere of Banzai

and Malcolm in the Middle. Banzai, airing at 8:30 p.m., was first

among adults 18-34 and 18-49.

ABC was third in households and fourth in the key adult demos with The Walt Disney Co.

movie Swiss Family Robinson, Alias and The Practice.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings: CBS and NBC 5.7/11; ABC

3.6/7; Fox 3.4/6.

Adults 18-49: NBC 2.8/9, Fox 2.7/9, CBS 2.1/7 and ABC 1.6/5.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB averaged a 1.7/3 (household)

with Gilmore Girls: Beginnings, Charmed and Boarding House.

On Saturday Fox won across the key categories with Cops and

America’s Most Wanted.

None of the other networks cracked a 2 rating in the key adult demos.

CBS was second in households and viewers with 48 Hours Investigates, Hack

and The District.

ABC was third with the movie Deep Rising and Dragnet.

NBC was fourth with two Just Shoot Me episodes and the movie

Critical Assembly.

For the night, the fast affiliate household ratings: Fox 4.0/9, CBS 3.5/7,

ABC 3.0/6 and NBC 2.0/4.

Adults 18-49: Fox 2.1/9, ABC 1.5/6; CBS and NBC 1.0/4.

On Friday, ABC won the key adult demos with Funniest Home Videos, Whose

Line Is It Anyway? and 20/20.

NBC won households with Dateline and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

CBS was third across the key categories with Big Brother, JAG and

48 Hours.

Fox was fourth with two Boston Public episodes.

In the local Nielsen markets The WB Television Network averaged a 2.7/5 with Reba, What I

Like About You and Grounded for Life.

UPN averaged a 1.3/2 with the movie Gun Shy.