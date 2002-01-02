CBS, NBC split 2001's final week
CBS finished on top in total viewers and NBC was again dominant in adults 18
through 49 in ratings results for the final week of 2001.
NBC averaged a network-best 3.1 rating/10 share in adults 18 through 49 for
the week of Dec. 24 through 30, according to Nielsen Media Research. It was
NBC's 11th victory in the demo in the last 14 weeks.
As for CBS, it won the week in total viewers with a 10 million-viewer average
and finished just behind NBC in adults 18 through 49 with a 3.0/9 average in
adults 18 through 49.
ABC finished the week in third place in both categories, averaging 8 million
viewers and a 2.9/9 in adults 18 through 49.
