CBS, NBC share sweeps week crown

CBS had the big week with Survivor: The Australian Outback's finale, but it wasn't enough to run away from NBC.

The two networks shared the adults 18-49 crown for the week of April 30-May 6, while CBS dominated a number of other ratings categories, including total viewers and households. NBC and CBS both averaged a 4.6 rating in adults 18-49 during the first full week of the May sweep, while CBS averaged 14.4 million viewers to NBC's second-best 11.3 million average.

CBS averaged a network-best 9.7 rating/16 share in households to NBC's second-place 8.0/14, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The top show for the week in every category was Survivor's two-hour finale on May 3, which averaged 36 million viewers and a 15.9/39 in adults 18-49.

