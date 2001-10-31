CBS, NBC post strong numbers

CBS and NBC divvied up most of the TV audience that wasn't tuned in to the World Series on Tuesday night.

CBS's Judging Amy pulled 14.9 million viewers and a 4.4 rating, 12 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. NBC's Dateline drew 10.5 million viewers and a 4.5/12 against Amy.

Rookie legal drama The Guardian preceded Amy with 13.1 million viewers and a 3.5/9. JAG opened the action for CBS with 15 million viewers and a 3.9/10.

Frasier drew 15.4 million viewers and a 6.6/15, followed by NBC hospital sitcom Scrubs, with 12.4 million and a 5.8/13.

Meanwhile, NBC's Emeril is still looking for customers, drawing only 6.8 million takers and a meager 2.4/6. - Richard Tedesco