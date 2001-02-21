CBS, NBC jockeying for sweeps edge

CBS and NBC continue to battle it out on Thursday nights, as well as in the weekly ratings.

NBC placed first in adults 18-49 for the week of Feb. 12-18, but CBS was the network leader in households and total viewers. NBC, led by its strong Thursday night lineup of Friends and E.R., averaged a 5.1 rating for the week in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. It was NBC's third straight week atop the adults 18-49 category.

CBS, with help from the most watched show of the week Survivor: The Australian Outback, averaged 13 million viewers and an 8.8 rating/14 share in households. CBS has won the household title for the last four consecutive weeks.

Survivor averaged 28.2 million viewers on Feb. 15 and an 11.7/29 in adults 18-49. ER was the highest rated 18-49 program of the week, with a 13.5/34 average.

Fox tied NBC for first place in adults 18-34 (4.5/13) and finished second in adults 18-49 with a 4.7 rating. ABC finished the week in third place among adults 18-49 (4.4) and in second place among total viewers (12.6 million). The WB and UPN tied in both adults 18-49 (1.6 rating) and in total viewers (3.7 million).

