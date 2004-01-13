CBS, NBC Dominate Monday-Night Ratings

CBS and NBC tied for first among adults 18-49 Monday night while CBS came out on top in households, viewers and adults 25-54.

CBS did it with its regular Monday night lineup of Raymond-anchored comedies and CSI: Miami. NBC was second in households, viewers and adults 25-54 with Fear Factor, Las Vegas and Average Joe.

ABC was third across most of the key measures with the movie Enemy of the State. Fox was fourth for the most part (but third among adults 18-34) with the movie Happy Gilmore.

The WB and UPN tied for fifth among adults 18-34. The WB bested UPN in the other key categories with 7th Heaven and Surreal Life. UPN aired its regularly scheduled Monday comedies (Parkers, Eve, Girlfriends, Half & Half).

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: CBS, 16.9 million; NBC, 13.3 million; ABC, 7.8 million; Fox, 5.8 million; The WB, 4.4 million; UPN, 3.5 million. Adults 18-49: CBS and NBC, 5.8 rating/15 share; ABC, 2.6/6; Fox, 2.4/6; WB, 1.7/4; UPN, 1.6/4.