CBS' Nantz Wins Pro Football's Pete Rozelle Award

CBS

play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz will be awarded the Pro Football Hall

of Fame's Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award during August's HOF

induction ceremony, it was announced Wednesday.

Nantz is CBS' lead play-by-play broadcaster for both the NFL and NCAA Men's Basketball.

In

2002, Nantz received the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's

Curt Gowdy Media Award, becoming its youngest receipient. Nantz joins

Dick Enberg and Curt Gowdy as the only broadcasters to be recognized by

both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball

Hall of Fame.

"It's

one of the greatest honors you could ever receive in our industry,"

said Nantz. "I'm grateful to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for this

recognition and thrilled to be in the company of the past recipients of

the Pete Rozelle Award."

Nantz

will receive the award on Friday, August 5 during the Enshrinees

Dinner, when the 2011 Hall of Fame Class will receive their gold Pro

Football Hall of Fame jackets.