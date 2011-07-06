CBS' Nantz Wins Pro Football's Pete Rozelle Award
CBS
play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz will be awarded the Pro Football Hall
of Fame's Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award during August's HOF
induction ceremony, it was announced Wednesday.
Nantz is CBS' lead play-by-play broadcaster for both the NFL and NCAA Men's Basketball.
In
2002, Nantz received the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's
Curt Gowdy Media Award, becoming its youngest receipient. Nantz joins
Dick Enberg and Curt Gowdy as the only broadcasters to be recognized by
both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball
Hall of Fame.
"It's
one of the greatest honors you could ever receive in our industry,"
said Nantz. "I'm grateful to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for this
recognition and thrilled to be in the company of the past recipients of
the Pete Rozelle Award."
Nantz
will receive the award on Friday, August 5 during the Enshrinees
Dinner, when the 2011 Hall of Fame Class will receive their gold Pro
Football Hall of Fame jackets.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.