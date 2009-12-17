CBS' Nancy Tellem Named Senior Advisor to Moonves

Podcast:Hear CBS' Nancy Tellem discuss free streaming and future of the broadcast TVmodel

In a role change that has been

expected since it was first reported in October, CBS veteran Nancy Tellem has

been named senior advisor to CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves, a new position that

will see her transition from day-to-day oversight of the CBS Network Television

Entertainment Group to focus on new domestic and global business opportunities.

In addition to forging content

partnerships, Tellem will explore new production models, technologies and

emerging media, while continuing to oversee The CW, a joint venture between CBS

and Warner Bros. CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler and CBS Television

Studios President David Stapf will continue to oversee network and production

operations.

"This is a new role in a

fast-changing landscape for a very gifted executive," said Moonves Dec. 17 in a

statement. "Nancy

has been my friend, colleague and trusted advisor for more than 20 years.

She has been instrumental in the growth and success of CBS's television

business, helping to lead our network entertainment and television studio

operations to great heights. She has been looking for a new challenge and

is very passionate about this transformative time in our business."

"Leslie has been an extraordinary

boss, mentor and friend," said Tellem in a statement. "I share his belief

that great content companies such as CBS are well-positioned to capitalize on

the developing business models and emerging technologies that will be part of

the new television landscape. The timing for this transition couldn't be

better."

Tellem joined CBS in 1997 as

executive VP of business affairs for CBS Entertainment and soon became entertainment

president, developing such CBS mainstays as Survivor,

CSI and The Amazing Race.