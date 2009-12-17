CBS' Nancy Tellem Named Senior Advisor to Moonves
By B&C Staff
In a role change that has been
expected since it was first reported in October, CBS veteran Nancy Tellem has
been named senior advisor to CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves, a new position that
will see her transition from day-to-day oversight of the CBS Network Television
Entertainment Group to focus on new domestic and global business opportunities.
In addition to forging content
partnerships, Tellem will explore new production models, technologies and
emerging media, while continuing to oversee The CW, a joint venture between CBS
and Warner Bros. CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler and CBS Television
Studios President David Stapf will continue to oversee network and production
operations.
"This is a new role in a
fast-changing landscape for a very gifted executive," said Moonves Dec. 17 in a
statement. "Nancy
has been my friend, colleague and trusted advisor for more than 20 years.
She has been instrumental in the growth and success of CBS's television
business, helping to lead our network entertainment and television studio
operations to great heights. She has been looking for a new challenge and
is very passionate about this transformative time in our business."
"Leslie has been an extraordinary
boss, mentor and friend," said Tellem in a statement. "I share his belief
that great content companies such as CBS are well-positioned to capitalize on
the developing business models and emerging technologies that will be part of
the new television landscape. The timing for this transition couldn't be
better."
Tellem joined CBS in 1997 as
executive VP of business affairs for CBS Entertainment and soon became entertainment
president, developing such CBS mainstays as Survivor,
CSI and The Amazing Race.
