CBS Names Senior Investigative Producer

Keith Summa has joined CBS in the role of senior investigative producer. Summa was a producer at ABC, and worked on Bob woodruff's primetime special about wounded Iraqi soldiers and the late Peter Jennings' last special about health care costs.

His ABC bio also included associate producer for Brian Ross' investigative unit for news-magazine, Day One, in the 1990's

His producer credits at ABC also included investigations into food marketing to children, pharmaceuticals and the NRA.His appointment is effective immediately.