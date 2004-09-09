CBS Names New General Counsel

Viacom Inc. Thursday named Jonathan H. Anschell executive vice president and general counsel of CBS Television. Anschell will serve as CBS’ chief legal officer and will be involved in all facets of broadcasting, network and syndication activities. He is replacing, Susan Holliday, who announced her retirement several months ago.

Anschell most recently was a partner at the Los Angeles firm White O'Connor Curry & Avanzado LLP, representing clients in entertainment, media and business litigation.

CBS Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer Leslie Moonves praised Anschell’s firm grasp on issues facing the media and entertainment industries.

"He has handled many cases for CBS and always distinguished himself with zealous and effective representation of our company," Moonves said in a statement. "I'm confident he will provide excellent counsel as we continue to grow all our businesses."

Anschell will report to Moonves. In addition, he will work closely with Michael Fricklas, Viacom’s executive vice president and general counsel.