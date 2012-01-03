CBSNames Jeff Glor Anchor of Sunday Edition of 'Evening News'

CBS has named Jeff

Glor as its anchor for the Sunday editions of the CBS Evening News.

Glor was also

named a special correspondent of CBS' revamped morning show, This Morning in Nov. 2011, a role he will continue to hold.

Glor had served as

news anchor of The Early Show since Jan. 2011.

From 2009-10, he was

anchor of the Saturday edition of the CBS Evening News and a national

correspondent for all CBS News broadcasts.

Glor joined CBS News

in 2007 as a national correspondent for The Early Show.