CBSNames Jeff Glor Anchor of Sunday Edition of 'Evening News'
CBS has named Jeff
Glor as its anchor for the Sunday editions of the CBS Evening News.
Glor was also
named a special correspondent of CBS' revamped morning show, This Morning in Nov. 2011, a role he will continue to hold.
Glor had served as
news anchor of The Early Show since Jan. 2011.
From 2009-10, he was
anchor of the Saturday edition of the CBS Evening News and a national
correspondent for all CBS News broadcasts.
Glor joined CBS News
in 2007 as a national correspondent for The Early Show.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.