CBS Names Doug Rousso CTO

CBS Corporation has named Doug Rousso its chief technology officer, a newly created position that will oversee all of the infrastructure technologies for all of the company's businesses.

"As the media landscape evolves, the role of the Chief Technology Officer becomes more and more important," said Joseph Ianniello, executive vice president and chief financial officer at CBS Corporation in a statement. "In Doug, we are bringing on board a results-driven executive who understands how to leverage technology to the business needs of a company like ours and he will elevate the impact of this vital function inside CBS Corporation. I'm confident that his experience, creativity and drive will not only make our ongoing operations more efficient, but afford us new, unforeseen opportunities as well."

Rousso will join CBS on Monday, April 18 and will report to Ianniello.

Rousso is a well-known for his work in the architecture of enterprise technologies and a frequent public speaker, who has held senior technology positions at both the Hollywood studios and broadcast networks, where he had extensive experience in information technologies, engineering, application development and operations.

Since 2007, Rousso had served as senior VP and CTO of global information services for CA Technologies. Prior to that he worked at Warner Bros. Entertainment as vice president and chief architect/management information services and group information officer for Domestic Television Distribution. Before joining Warner Bros., he was managing director, technical and network services for NBC.

Rousso has also served as chief information officer for Asylum Communications; managing director, IT operations for Dreamworks, S.K.G.; and director, business and technical services for MCA/Universal Studios. He also founded and served as president of Pacific Administrators, Inc.

Rousso holds both a Master's and Bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California.