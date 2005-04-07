CBS Names Cross-Platform Marketer

CBS has created a new post to help cross-promote its programs across a variety of platforms.

Beth Feldman, who has been director of publicity for CBS Entertainment, handling shows including CSI, Cold Case and Everybody Loves Raymond, has been named VP, CBS Communications Group.

CBS has been restructuring its PR department and the move is basically making official responsibilities Feldman has been assuming over the past couple of months, including overseeing New York PR for the UPN Network.

In her new title, Feldman will head up publicity for the CBS Marketing Group, including cbs.com, upn.com, consumer products and UPN in New York, integrating marketing across platforms including the Web and DVD's.

She will also work with SVP, CBS Communications Group, Dana McClintock, on corporate communications strategies for CBS Digital Media.

Feldman has been with the network since 1996.