CBS movie exec departs

Veteran CBS executive Sunta Izzicupo, who has overseen the network's movies and miniseries since 1995, is leaving the network.

CBS executives would only say Izzicupo was leaving the network "to pursue

other interests."

Izzicupo has worked with CBS TV president and CEO Les Moonves since 1984,

having moved with Moonves from Warner Bros. to CBS in 1995.

She has been behind such CBS films and miniseries as

Joan of Arc, Jesus and

the live productions of On Golden Pond and Fail-Safe.

"When Sunta was put in charge of movies in 1995, the department was in rough

shape," Moonves said.

"Practically overnight, she put quality product in the pipeline and built the

Sunday Movie into the most prolific and successful movie franchise in network

television."

CBS executives had no comment on Izzicupo's potential

replacements.