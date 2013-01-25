CBS, Media Buyers: Don't Judge Super Bowl Numbers by Playoff Declines

NFL TV ratings declines in the regular season, capped off by

a cumulative 16% drop in viewership for the two league championship games last

week, have led to speculation by some that Super Bowl viewership may drop for

the first time in seven years.

"I think it doesn't

bode well for another record Super Bowl audience; nothing lasts forever," says

Brad Adgate, senior VP and director of research at Horizon Media.

But Sean McManus, CBS Sports chairman, believes the Super

Bowl isn't any other game; it's an event that each year has multiple story lines

that help bring in the massive audience beyond just the avid fans tuning in to

watch their team. This year, he expects, won't be any different.

"The playoff ratings will have no effect at all on the Super

Bowl," McManus says. "We'll get a large base audience and more tune-in because

of the story line of the Harbaugh brothers. [For those who somehow haven't

heard: Jim is head coach of the NFC champ San Francisco 49ers and John is head

coach of the AFC's Baltimore Ravens.] Whether the audience stays the entire

game will be determined by how close the score is. The last several Super Bowls

have been close games. If the action is as good as it's been the past few

years, we'll be in for a good day. If it's a blowout, fans will leave."

Despite the debate created by the regular- and postseason

ratings declines so far, there are many reasons to believe the Super Bowl will

still draw another record audience.

First, regular season TV ratings for the NFL were not down

that much when looking at the large number of viewers and overall 18-49

ratings. Nielsen data shows NFL viewership on NBC (an average 21.4 million per

telecast) and on Fox (19.8 million) was down only 1% for each network. NBC's

8.2 18-49 demo rating was down only 2% while Fox's 7.0 was down 4%. CBS'

viewership (17.7 million) was down 4% and its 6.1 demo rating was down 7%. On

cable, ESPN's viewership (12.8 million) was down 3% and its 18-49 demo rating

(5.1) was down 6%. The percentages of decline were not that significant, media

buyers say, when looking at the number of viewers per telecast each network

drew throughout the season.

A look at cumulative regular season ratings for the five TV

rights-holders, including NFL Network, shows that viewership was down 5% and

18-49 ratings were down 6%.

Media buyers still believe in the NFL as prime content for their

clients and realize that ratings can't keep going up forever.

"Sports in general is still the safest bet on television,"

says Dave Campanelli, senior VP and director of national television at Horizon

Media. "Viewership will trend up or down slightly from year to year but sports

as a whole delivers consistent, strong ratings week-to-week and year-to-year.

The NFL is a prime example of that and it's not going to change anytime soon.

Even if viewership declines a bit, it won't diminish its value as an ad

property."

Kevin Collins, senior VP, director of national broadcast at

Initiative, adds, "The Super Bowl is the No. 1 sporting event on television. It's

actually the No. 1 event on television each year. It's more than a game. It's

an event that cuts across sports and pop culture. Is this year's game the ideal

matchup or would it have been better if it were San Francisco vs. New England

with [Patriots quarterback] Tom Brady? But Ray Lewis [the Ravens future Hall of

Fame linebacker, who is retiring after the Super Bowl] is a good story. CBS

will promote the game on all of its primetime shows, which get big audiences.

Plus, it's one of the only telecasts where almost every viewer watches the

commercials."

Why do media buyers believe the more recent playoff ratings

fall-off from last season will not negatively impact Super Bowl viewership?

"It's impossible to say why specifically playoff ratings

were down," Campanelli says. "It could be a lot of different factors. Having no

New York team in the playoffs definitely didn't help, but historically, NFL

playoffs have been pretty immune to that. Some of it could have been due to

Patriots fatigue and having the same two teams in the AFC championship game as

last year probably didn't help ratings either. And Atlanta [which lost to San

Francisco in the NFC Championship game] isn't a team with a strong national

following. However, while ratings were off, viewership was still substantial."

Initiative's Collins also points out that last year's NFC

championship game between the New York Giants and the 49ers went into overtime,

not only keeping audience throughout the game but drawing new viewers as time

went on.

"This year's NFC championship game seemed to be a blowout

early and a lot of viewers could have tuned out," Collins adds.

Even if Super Bowl viewership is down a bit, Campanelli

says, "For me, that's no concern. There is still nothing like it as a TV event

for many, many reasons."

If viewership is down, are buyers who paid in the $4 million

range per 30-second commercial unit protected with ratings guarantees? Insiders

at CBS say the network did not offer ratings guarantees for the Super Bowl

telecast, which was confirmed by a number of media buyers who did not want to

speak for attribution for this story.

In general, buyers say that while the price of a Super Bowl

spot is steep, reaching an audience of more than 100 million means getting

pretty solid mass reach for their clients. If viewership does not reach the

111.3 million it did for last year's Super Bowl, and happens to decline by a

few million, it's not going to really matter.

One buyer says "a 2% decline won't matter much, but if it's

a 10% decline then you may see some agencies trying to get CBS to give them

back something. In that case, if it is an advertiser who bought only one unit,

the network will probably do nothing. But if it is a blue chip advertiser with

several units in the game and who advertises every year, then I'd bet that CBS

would be more accommodating to find a way to compensate or appease that

advertiser. From a relationship point of view, I would think CBS would not want

to alienate its major advertisers."

Adds another buyer, "I'd find it hard to believe that

multi-unit advertisers like Anheuser-Busch or Pepsi wouldn't get some ratings

protection."

Where would buyers want make-goods from CBS? Some said in

the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship tournament telecasts, while others said

perhaps in next season's regular NFL telecasts.

CBS did not want to comment on its Super Bowl ad sales policy.

Although it hasn't happened for seven years, a decline in

Super Bowl ratings would not be an anomaly. Among the previous 46 Super Bowl

telecasts, ratings have gone down from year-to-year 12 times. According to

Nielsen Media Research data, the last decline came in the 2005 Super Bowl on

Fox between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots. That game drew 86 million

viewers, 3.7 million fewer than the 2004 Super Bowl between the Carolina

Panthers and the Patriots. But you can't blame the market size in that one: Philadelphia

is a larger market than any city in North Carolina.

The most viewers a Super Bowl lost year-to-year was in 1981 when the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Oakland Raiders drew 68.2 million, a decline of eight million from the 1980 Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game drew 76.2 million viewers.

A decline of eight

million for this year's Super Bowl would knock down viewership to about 103

million -- which is still a huge chunk of audience.

If viewership were to go down, would that mean a decrease in

the cost per 30 charged by Fox for next year's Super Bowl commercials?

"I doubt it, unless there is a huge drop-off," says one

media buyer. "And even then, you're more likely to see a leveling off of pricing,

or a smaller uptick in unit cost rather than a decline."

Initiative's Collins adds, "as long as the

demand is there, prices will continue to go up. If a network knows it can sell out

the Super Bowl, it is never going to cut back on pricing."