CBS May Not Have Social Buzz, But It's Still Most-Watched

Although CBS has a reputation of being an older-skewing

network - which correlates to a lack of social media activity - Leslie Moonves

maintains that the "social buzz" doesn't matter, hard measurement does, according to an article in Ad Age.

"If you need to reach a mass audience, you're not going

to get that online," Mr. Moonves said in the article. "We figured out you'd need to

buy like two million spots on YouTube to equal one NCIS."

Moonves has again predicted double-digit CPM increases,

though some analysts, including Pivotal Research's Brian Wieser, have doubts;

Wieser predicts a 7% increase, slightly lower than the 9% CPM increase CBS saw

last year, according to the article.

CBS will present its upfront on May 15 at

Carnegie Hall in New York.