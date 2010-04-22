CBS Marketing Group VP Scalera Dies at 49

Ron Scalera, 49, executive VP and creative director of the CBS Marketing Group, died suddenly Wednesday (April 21), in Los Angeles, according to the network.



Scalera had been with CBS since 1997, when he joined as senior VP/ creative director, of advertising and promotion. He created and launched promo campaigns for the CSI series, Big Bang Theory, and most recently reality show Undercover Boss, among others. He was named executive VP in 2004.



Before joining CBS, Scalera was senior VP of on-air promotion at Fox, having begun his career as a writer-producer at WNYW-TV New York.



"It is a day of profound sadness, shock and loss at CBS," said CBS President Leslie Moonves. "We have lost a gifted colleague and a friend whose work graced the air of CBS every day, and whose engaging personality touched our lives."



"We are all in shock. Ron's talent, imagination and creativity knew no bounds," said CBS Marketing Group President George Schweitzer. "He blazed an incredible trail in our company and our industry and he leaves a rich legacy."



Scalera is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; two children, Rachel and Michael; his mother, Kathy; and brother, Paul.

