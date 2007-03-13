CBS Lines Up Charity Specials in July
By Ben Grossman
CBS is lining up two primetime entertainment specials in July to benefit disadvantaged children through the Listen Campaign 2007.
While no specific airdates in July have been finalized, CBS is planning on airing Listen Live and Why Listen on back-to-back nights.
Listen Live
will be a two-hour show featuring artists from film, music and television. Why Listen will be a one-hour special featuring six yet-to-be-named entertainment stars traveling to foreign locales to meet with children and relief organizations.
Listen Live
will be executive produced by Tony Hollingsworth, executive producer of the Listen campaign and CEO of Tribute Third Millennium Limited. Why Listen will be executive produced by Susan Zirinsky of 48 Hours.
The Listen Campaign 2007 is a new global media campaign to help disadvantaged children by funding up to 200 charity projects.
