CBS Leads News & Doc Emmy Winners

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

announced the winners of the 32nd Annual News & Documentary Emmy

Awards in New York Monday night, with CBS leading the networks with 10 nods.

National Geographic Channel followed with seven wins, while

PBS had six and Discovery Channel three. CNN and NBC were each honored with two

awards apiece, while BBC America, CNBC, HBO, HDNet, MSNBC and Smithsonian

Channel each picked up a nod.

CBS' 60 Minutes

was the most honored program with seven wins. Other programs taking home

statues included CNN's Anderson Cooper

360, CBS Evening News with Katie

Couric and Sunday Morning, BBC World News America, NBC's Dateline and NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams, MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show and HDNet's Dan Rather Reports.

Broadcaster Larry King received the Lifetime Achievement

Award, presented by Brian Williams, anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News.

The News & Documentary Emmys present awards in 42

categories, including Breaking News, Investigative Reporting, Outstanding

Interview and Best Documentary.