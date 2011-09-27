CBS Leads News & Doc Emmy Winners
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences
announced the winners of the 32nd Annual News & Documentary Emmy
Awards in New York Monday night, with CBS leading the networks with 10 nods.
National Geographic Channel followed with seven wins, while
PBS had six and Discovery Channel three. CNN and NBC were each honored with two
awards apiece, while BBC America, CNBC, HBO, HDNet, MSNBC and Smithsonian
Channel each picked up a nod.
CBS' 60 Minutes
was the most honored program with seven wins. Other programs taking home
statues included CNN's Anderson Cooper
360, CBS Evening News with Katie
Couric and Sunday Morning, BBC World News America, NBC's Dateline and NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams, MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show and HDNet's Dan Rather Reports.
Broadcaster Larry King received the Lifetime Achievement
Award, presented by Brian Williams, anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News.
The News & Documentary Emmys present awards in 42
categories, including Breaking News, Investigative Reporting, Outstanding
Interview and Best Documentary.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.