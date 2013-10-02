CBS Leads News & Doc Emmy Winners

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners of the 34th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards in New York Monday night, with CBS leading the networks with 12 awards.

PBS won the second-most trophies with nine, followed by HBO who had six nods. CNN was honored with three awards, while National Geographic and NBC each took home two awards. ABC, AXS TV, BBC World News, Discovery, History Channel and the Science Channel each took home an award as well.

PBS' Frontline ended CBS' 60 Minutes reign as the program with the most wins, topping the longrunning newsmag's six awards with seven. Other programs taking home statues included CNN's Anderson Cooper 360, CBS' Evening News with Scott Pelley and CBS This Morning, BBC World News America, NBC's Nightly News with Brian Williams, ABC's Nightline and AXS TV's Dan Rather Reports.

NBC and CNN each took an award for their Election Night coverage.

Frontline's founder and executive producer David Fanning was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The News & Documentary Emmys present awards in 42 categories, including Breaking News, Investigative Reporting, Outstanding Interview and Best Documentary.