CBS Leads Nets in Time-Shifted Viewer Gains
CBS has gained the most
time-shifted viewers in the 2010-2011 season, Media
Daily News reported.
The network increased by 10.1%
or 1.18 million primetime viewers in time-shifted viewing after seven days,
according to Nielsen, and topped all other networks with 11.67 million viewers
for live-plus-same-day rating data, the article said. Fox grew 979,000 primetime viewers over its
live-plus-same-day season average of 9.688 million; ABC garnered 777,000
viewers, a growth of 9.2% over its 8.476 million; and NBC added 630,000 viewers
over its live-plus-same-day average of 7.041 million.
ABC's Modern Family and Grey's
Anatomy earned the top spots for the season in most gains among the key
18-49 demo. Modern Family rose 38% or
1.7 rating points to a live-plus-same-day rating of 6.2. Grey's Anatomy saw a 34% or 1.4 rating point increase to a
5.5.
NBC's The Office earned
the network the most gains, with a 35% rise to a 5.0 live-plus-seven-day
rating. Fox rose 33% to 1.2 rating with its medical drama House, which earned a 4.8 live-plus-same-day rating. Glee increased 27% to score a 1.2 rating
and a live-plus-same-day rating of 5.6.
CBS' Hawaii-Five-0 grew
38% to a 4.0 live-plus-same-day rating and The
Big Bang Theory grew to a 5.1 live-plus-seven-day rating. The CW saw a 36%
increase for its Vampire Diaries to a
1.9 live-plus-seven-day rating.
