CBS Leads Nets in Time-Shifted Viewer Gains

CBS has gained the most

time-shifted viewers in the 2010-2011 season, Media

Daily News reported.

The network increased by 10.1%

or 1.18 million primetime viewers in time-shifted viewing after seven days,

according to Nielsen, and topped all other networks with 11.67 million viewers

for live-plus-same-day rating data, the article said. Fox grew 979,000 primetime viewers over its

live-plus-same-day season average of 9.688 million; ABC garnered 777,000

viewers, a growth of 9.2% over its 8.476 million; and NBC added 630,000 viewers

over its live-plus-same-day average of 7.041 million.

ABC's Modern Family and Grey's

Anatomy earned the top spots for the season in most gains among the key

18-49 demo. Modern Family rose 38% or

1.7 rating points to a live-plus-same-day rating of 6.2. Grey's Anatomy saw a 34% or 1.4 rating point increase to a

5.5.

NBC's The Office earned

the network the most gains, with a 35% rise to a 5.0 live-plus-seven-day

rating. Fox rose 33% to 1.2 rating with its medical drama House, which earned a 4.8 live-plus-same-day rating. Glee increased 27% to score a 1.2 rating

and a live-plus-same-day rating of 5.6.

CBS' Hawaii-Five-0 grew

38% to a 4.0 live-plus-same-day rating and The

Big Bang Theory grew to a 5.1 live-plus-seven-day rating. The CW saw a 36%

increase for its Vampire Diaries to a

1.9 live-plus-seven-day rating.