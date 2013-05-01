CBS Leads Daytime Emmy Nominations with 50

CBS, with two of the remaining four soap operas still on the air, led today's Daytime Emmy nominations with 50. Nearly half of those - 23 -- were for the genre leader, The Young and the Restless, and 15 were for The Bold and the Beautiful.

PBS followed with 44 nominations, 17 of which were for long-running children's educational program, Sesame Street. ABC ranked third, with 38 nominations overall.

The Daytime Emmys will be handed out on Sunday, June 16, at the Beverly Hills Hilton and will air on cable network HLN. The Daytime Entertainment Creative Arts Awards gala will be held at a luncheon on Friday, June 14, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Lifetime Achievement Awards will be given to two game show icons, host and producer Monty Hall and producer Bob Stewart.

At 23 nominations, Y&R was the most nominated soap, followed by General Hospital at 19, NBC's Days of Our Lives at 17 and The Bold and the Beautiful at 15. All four remaining soaps were nominated Outstanding Drama Series, as well as ABC's One Life to Live, which ended its run on broadcast television in January 2012, but just began its online run on Monday, April 29.

Warner Bros.' The Ellen DeGeneres Show was the most nominated syndicated program with 10 nominations, including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. Joining Ellen in the entertainment talk category were Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael, CBS' The Talk, and ABC's The

Talk-show host honors went to Steve Harvey, Dr. Oz, Rachael Ray, Anderson Cooper and Rachael Ray. Telepictures, Warner Bros.'-owned company that produces Ellen, no longer submits DeGeneres in the category after winning a number of times, so she was not in contention. The last two hosts on that list host shows that have been canceled and won't return next year.

Three syndies were nominated in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show category: CBS Television Distribution's The Doctors, Sony Pictures Television's Dr. Oz and Disney-ABC's rookie, Katie, starring Katie Couric.

Discovery and Hasbro joint venture, The HUB, scored two nominations in the Outstanding Children's Series category with both The Aquabats! Super Show! and R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour The Series nominated. Litton's Everyday Health and PBS' SciGirls also earned nods.

Viacom's Nickelodeon monopolized the kids' outstanding animation program category, with noms for Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, Penguins of Madagascar, Robot and Monster, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. PBS was the only non-Nick channel in the race with a nod for its veteran educational program, WordGirl.

Outstanding Game Show nominees included three syndies - Debmar- Mercury's Family Feud, which has been a ratings powerhouse this year; CBS Television Distribution's Jeopardy! and Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire. Other noms included CBS' Let's Make a Deal and The Price is Right, and Discovery's Cash Cab.

Game-show host nominees were Cash Cab's Ben Bailey; Let's Make a Deal's Wayne Brady; Fuse's Billy Eichner, host of Funny or Die's Billy on the Street; Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek and Family Feud's Steve Harvey, who also was nominated Outstanding Talk Show Host.

Three court shows were nominated for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program: CTD's Judge Judy, which is a ratings smash but has never won this award; Warner Bros.' People's Court, and Trifecta's Last Shot with Judge Gunn.

The Food Network earned four out of the five nominations for Outstanding Culinary Program with Best Thing I Ever Made, Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction, Giada at Home and Trisha's Southern Kitchen. The fifth nom went to Litton's Recipe Rehab.

Nominees for Outstanding Culinary Host included Lidia Bastianich for PBS' Lidia's Italy, Giada de Laurentiis for Food's Giada at Home, Ina Garten for Food's Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics, Ching-He Huang for Cooking Channel's Easy Chinese with Ching-He Huang, Nathan Lyon for Veria Living's Good Food America with Nathan Lyon and Kelsey Nixon for Cooking Channel's Kelsey's Essentials.

A complete list of nominees can be found at www.emmysonline.tv.