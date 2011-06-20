CBS Leads 38th Daytime Emmys
CBS led the pack at the 38th Annual Daytime Entertainment
Emmy Awards for the second year since the ceremony returned to the network,
airing from the Las Vegas Hilton on June 19. CBS took home seven awards,
including another outstanding drama series and directing team nod to The Bold and the Beautiful.
Ben Bailey again won the award for outstanding game show
host for Discovery Channel's Cash Cab,
but the show was edged out by Jeopardy! and
Wheel of Fortune for outstanding game/audience participation show.
The Ellen Degeneres
Show won outstanding talk show, entertainment. The Dr. Oz Show, whose host, Dr. Mehmet Oz, won outstanding talk
show host, edged out last year's winner, The
Doctors, for outstanding talk show, informative.
Game show hosts Pat Sajak and Alex Trebek were honored with
the Lifetime Achievement Awards.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.