CBS Leads 38th Daytime Emmys

CBS led the pack at the 38th Annual Daytime Entertainment

Emmy Awards for the second year since the ceremony returned to the network,

airing from the Las Vegas Hilton on June 19. CBS took home seven awards,

including another outstanding drama series and directing team nod to The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ben Bailey again won the award for outstanding game show

host for Discovery Channel's Cash Cab,

but the show was edged out by Jeopardy! and

Wheel of Fortune for outstanding game/audience participation show.

The Ellen Degeneres

Show won outstanding talk show, entertainment. The Dr. Oz Show, whose host, Dr. Mehmet Oz, won outstanding talk

show host, edged out last year's winner, The

Doctors, for outstanding talk show, informative.

Game show hosts Pat Sajak and Alex Trebek were honored with

the Lifetime Achievement Awards.



Click here for a complete list of Daytime Emmy Winners.