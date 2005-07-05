CBS To Lauch Web Suds Talker

CBS.com has developed a new daytime talk show to hype the network's soaps.

Daytime Talk Live, a weekly hour webcast hosted by Kristoff St. John (The Young and the Restless) and Ricky Paull Goldin (Guiding Light), debuts 3-4 p.m. ET (noon-1 p.m. PT) on July 19.

The show will include live and taped interviews with the stars and producers from the network's four daytime soaps, providing previews of upcoming storylines, recaps of previous episodes and behind-the-scenes footage.

It also will contain an interactive element, with viewers having a line (323-CBS-1000) to talk to their favorite stars. Past episodes of Daytime Talk Live will be archived on CBS.com for on-demand viewing.

So far this year, the CBS.com daytime site has attracted an average audience of 1.1 million unique visitors per month and has had more than 78 million pageviews.

The site features exclusive photos and video clips of the stars, late-breaking news from the shows, message boards and screensavers.