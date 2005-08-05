CBS, KYMA-TV Honored

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists has named CBS News correspondent Vince Gonzales Broadcast Journalist of the Year.

Gonzales joined CBS News as a correspondent in the Los Angeles bureau in May 1998 and most notably uncovered new details in the Enron scandal.

The association will also giving its Leadership Award to Paul Heebink, general manager of KYMA-TV, Sunbelt Broadcasting’s NBC affiliate in Yuma, Ariz.

The association lauds Heebink both for coverage of the Hispanic community and the large number of minorities on his staff.

