CBS Interactive Buys Wallstrip.com

CBS Interactive Tuesday announced it has purchased Wallstrip.com, a website that produces a daily webshow on financial news. The acquisition was mention on the webshow this morning.

Wallstrip will remain a separate identity, but it will partner with CBS Interactive on creating new content for mobile phones and the web.“We have a lot of room to grow inside of the financial news vertical and CBS will help us get there faster,” said Wallstrip creator Howard Lindzon. As he put it on his blog: "CBS has made the absolute genius decision to burn through a piece of their $1.8 billion in Cash Flow to buy/own Wallstrip."

Linzon will become a consultant to the CBS Interactive division, and Adam Elend and Jeff Marks, writer/producers for the site, will create original content for CBS Interactive.

Lindsay Campbell continues as host of the daily Webcast.