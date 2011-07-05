CBS, IBEW Renew Contract

CBS and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers have reached a new agreement covering 2,800 technicians. The contract extends through Jan. 31, 2015.

The current deal expires Jan. 31, 2012. The parties had committed to coming to new terms by the end of this month.

Terms of the contract include a 2.5% pay raise over each of the next three years starting on July 31, 2011, as well as more flexibility in working conditions and jurisdiction.

Members still have to ratify the agreement, and are expected to do so by July 29, according to CBS. The contract covers workers in New York, Chicago, L.A., Washington, St. Louis, San Francisco, Dallas, Miami, and Atlanta with a mix of network and owned-station staffers though primarily network inlucing CBS Sports and News.