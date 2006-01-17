CBS Has Its Eye on Paramount

CBS has re-branded its Paramount Television divison CBS Paramount Television.

The division comprises production, domestic syndication and international distribution, now called CBS Paramount Network Television, CBS Paramount Domestic Television and CBS Paramount International Television.

Distributor King World--Oprah, Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, Dr. Phil--remains its own separate economic engine within CBS.

At the beginning of the year, CBS and Viacom separated into two separate operations, with separate stocks, but both under Chairman Sumner Redstone.

