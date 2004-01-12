CBS’ Handler on the Ropes

CBS has reduced its order for Friday night’s The Handler, starring Joe Pantoliano. The network now will pick up 15 or 16 episodes of the show from Viacom Productions instead of the full 22-episode order.

After Jan. 9, CBS will have aired 12 episodes of the show, leaving only a few more to air. While CBS won’t confirm the show’s cancellation, it’s unlikely it will return once the remaining episodes air.

It’s unclear what will air in the show’s Friday 10 p.m. time slot, one of the few places on CBS’s schedule the network hasn’t been able to fix.